Zandie Gumede prays for her sister Kelly Khumalo’s protection

Even though she's divorced her sister, it seems songstress Zandie Gumede has nothing but well wishes for her sister singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo.

Taking to Instagram in what might be seen as an olive branch Zandie shared a snap of them together and wrote a heartfelt prayer for her and their mother.

“Thixo lapho ekhona uqhubeke umuphe amandla,uze usigcinele nomama ekhaya, uhlala ehlezi ekholwa ukuthi ngelinye ilanga isimo soshintsha.”

The Khumalo sisters have been feuding for years now. Their split as sisters was a highly publicised one after Kelly released a statement distancing herself from an alleged scam that Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede was allegedly involved in.

Zandie hit back in February when she announced a “divorce” from her sister, singer Kelly Khumalo in a lengthy Instagram post.