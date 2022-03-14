WATCH | Cassper Nyovest ready for boxing match against NaakMusiQ

Cassper Nyovest is anticipating his boxing match against musician and actor Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo on April 8 in Sun City.

For weeks, the stars have been sharing their training sessions in preparation of the fight, and Cassper seemed confident he would knock out his opponent.

The rapper took to his Instagram to being his countdown towards the boxing match.

“Four weeks until we put on a show. Shut down all the non-believers. Can't wait to hear the excuses,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video below: