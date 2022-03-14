Ntsiki Mazwai talks about supporting GBV victims, activism and losing court cases

In a recent interview on Newzroom Afrika, Ntsiki said she felt her voice was necessary in the justice system of and hoped corporate companies would back activists in their attempts to bring change.

“SA is an a dangerous position at the moment where the justice system works more in favour for perpetrators than it does for victims, or for voices that speak for victims.” she said.

“I believe women, and there is nothing anyone can ever do to take away my conviction and my voice from women who need my voice. I understand my voice is audible, I understand my voice is powerful and I understand t I should not abuse that power, but I also understand there are women out there who need me to use my voice.”

Watch the full video below: