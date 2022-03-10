'You will see the real me' — Lillian Dube talks new presenting gig 'Seven Colours'

Entertaining, fun and a happy place, these are the words veteran actress Lillian Dube uses to describe a new show she is presenting.

Not only is she an actress that needs no introduction, she is also loved for her comedic nature, she is an activist and now a reality TV presenter.

Lillian is thrilled that her first try at reality TV is with Seven Colours where she is steering the ship with Moshe Ndiki.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she said she enjoyed shooting the show where no-one was pretentious and working with a co-host like Moshe was a plus.

“The beauty of the reality show is that you see me, I’m not taking someone else’s character but it’s me. You will see the real me and I really love people and fortunately for me Moshe loves people too. So interacting with people whose homes we would go to and having such a beautiful experience is what I enjoyed the most.”