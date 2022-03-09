WATCH | Soulful healers in song — Letoya Makhene and Buhle Mda jam together

Actress and sangoma Letoya Makhene has described the impromptu performance that recently took place at singer Buhlebendalo Mda's show as “spirit meeting spirit”.

The actress said Buhle enticed her into joining her on stage when she went out with a friend to support her show hosted at Leano Restaurant & Live Music on Monday.

Letoya expressed her gratitude at having been given a chance to honour Buhle's spirit the way she honoured hers.

“From being taken by the performances I saw on stage and my heart overflowing with joy because of the immense talent we have on our continent — the last thing I expected as I was getting ready to leave was to be called onto stage for a jam session. Obviously my first instinct was to decline because not only had I had a couple but also because it means everything to me to respect artists in their space. This beautiful Gogo Buhlebendalo decided to entice me even further by summoning me on to stage by singing #ThongoLami and it was over for me. Spirit drew me to spirit and this is what happened. Siyabonga Gogo,” the actress shared.

Watch the videos below: