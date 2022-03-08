SNAPS | 'It's all about energy' — fans gather in Braam in honour of Riky Rick
#Braam4Riky
Fans, friends and family of the late Riky Rick took to Juta street in Braamfontein in a tribute walk to honour the rapper on Saturday.
This after the memorial service at Wanderers cricket stadium on Friday.
Addressing Rick's fans, Bianca expressed her gratitude for the support she received and urged them to keep his legacy alive.
Themba Mdladla continued: “Thank you for embracing Riky's energy always. He did it for you guys and I'm just asking all of you to keep his spirit and legacy going. We love you and we appreciate you guys,” she said. “I feel obligated to say something to Riky's people. The love he had for Braam, it was truly a special place in his heart. Thank you guys for the love that you've shown him.”
Check out the snaps below:
“We never die, we multiply” 🕊 #BRAAM4Riky pic.twitter.com/oANw51IcBO— “we multiply” 🕊 (@tidii_m) March 6, 2022
Riky Rick. 1987 - forever ♾ #braam4riky pic.twitter.com/wRbyumSzit— Selborne Blose (@selborneblose) March 6, 2022
“We never die, We multiply” - @rikyrickworld— Dj Lindash (@DJLindash) March 5, 2022
✨🕊✌🏽🙏🏽#rikyricktribute #RIPRikyRick #BRAAM4Riky pic.twitter.com/pNHwXtEloo
At the service, celebrities spoke to TshisaLIVE remembering moments with Riky they would forever treasure.
Media personality Bonang Matheba reminisced about how supportive Riky was of her career and business venture, recalling how he was present at the House of BNG launch of the nectar cans.
“Ricky Rick supported us all equally. I remember him coming to a couple of House of BNG events. He is such a huge loss to the industry, especially to the young people because all he wanted was for them to have a platform.
“I just want to send some love to his fans, friends, his family, Bianca and the kids to say that we will be her strength, support her and continue what Riky Rick wanted,” she said.
Rapper Boity Thulo revealed she has a song with Riky Rick which was scheduled to be released and said his passing highlighted how people in the entertainment industry continue to suffer in silence.
“The passing has been very triggering for all of us especially in the industry. It's a huge highlight that a lot of artists are suffering silently and they have to put up a hectic front when in public or on stage.
“One of the last conversations I had with him was me just checking up on his wellbeing, I'm grateful that our last conversation was an honest check-up.”
Rapper Tshego spoke of how he wishes he had taken up Riky Rick on his offer to go on vacation with their partners.
“We were at a club somewhere and he was begging me to go on a trip with him, Bianca and my partner and just going away somewhere. He kept stressing me about it and I kept telling him I got sh*t going on. So that's going to sit with me forever for sure.”
Producer Gemini Major told TshisaLIVE his last conversation with Riky Rick was on February 20 when they spoke about his performance at Cotton Festival.
“Riky was a friend to me, and brother and I'm going to celebrate his life forever ... I'm truly going to miss him. He said we must rock so we're going to rock.”