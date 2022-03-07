Halala! Thuso Mbedu bags another international award

Congratulations are in order for Thuso Mbedu as she continues on a winning streak for her role as Cora in The Underground Railroad, bagging an Independent Spirit Award.

Girl is on a Hollywood takeover and Mzansi is behind her and cheering her on in her international acting career. She was given the best female lead honours for the TV series during the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

Thuso took to Instagram to share snaps of herself holding the award

“A big thank you to @filmindependent for allowing me to be part of such an important and brilliant group of people. I’m humbled. Thank you for this recognition.”

She thanked the creatives who made the series that has seen her soar to greater heights.

“Thank you to Colson Whitehead, Barry Jenkins and Amazon Studios for gifting us with #TheUndergroundRailroad. Thank you to everyone involved in creating this timeless work of art. I have a lot more people to thank — and I will — but right now I just need to let this sink in.”