Somizi 'releases' himself from the pressure of keeping up appearances
Somizi says he is done attaching himself to worldly things and what people think of him.
Taking to Instagram inspired by two videos he has seen recently, he shared a clip opening up about suicide not being the answer.
After watching a video posted by @fentselite he said he related with the person who shared his personal story about suicide and his realisation that he did not have to die but his belief system that he had attached to himself did.
“I've also attached myself to 'what do you think of me, what if I lose my cars, my house, what if I'm broke again?' and I'm releasing myself from that. If something has to die today, it is not me; it is the belief system that I am because of all those things. Those things being cars, house, money, you, your opinion, your thoughts, what you think about me.
“I'm releasing myself from that prison. I'm detaching myself from that. What a beautiful thing.”
Watch the full video here:
The media personality and book author pleaded with people contemplating suicide to not do it.
“If you are thinking of suicide today and you are watching this, I plead with you to think the way I think. I'm speaking because also I do have suicidal thoughts, I've had suicidal thoughts, I've never attempted but I had thoughts because of all the s*it that's going on in my life.”
Since Mzansi caught wind of rapper Riky Rick's death, a lot more people have been opening up about their mental health and battle with depression.
Sadag deputy board chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele said Riky Rick's death “must be a powerful reminder of the important and life saving conversation about the problem of suicide in society. No-one should be next, let’s talk and let us help.”
“Escaping the pain, grief and distress that many people look to suicide for does not need to cost one’s life. Instead, through skilled help, you can escape your distress and save a life.”
For help, call Sadag's suicide helpline 0800-567-567, Sadag helplines 0800-456-789/0800-21-22-23/0800-70-80-90, SMS 31393 or visit www.sadag.org.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.