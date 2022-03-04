'Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology' — SA slams vlogger for distasteful comments on Riky Rick's death
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has come under fire for his comments surrounding the death of Riky Rick.
In a now deleted YouTube video, Slik Talk made comments about Riky Rick reportedly taking his own life questioning whether his wife Bianca ever intervened.
“My thing is, where was Bianca in all of this? I’m sorry but I have to ask the question. Where was the person sleeping next to him every night when he was going through all these troubles? Because I knew it, a lot of people knew it ... did Bianca know it?
“Bianca, I'm sorry but we have to have the difficult conversation. Where you there for the man when he needed you most?” he said.
Watch the video below:
Slik Talk asks a difficult question regarding the death of Riky Rick 😳— YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) March 3, 2022
"Where was Bianca in all of these?, I am sorry but I have to ask the question." 😬
MacG • Trevor • Thembinkosi Lorch • Ben 10 • Rupert pic.twitter.com/eAhdCoUPhJ
Dream Team member Trevor Sineke and rapper Gigi Lamayne were among the many people who felt that the rapper was out of line.
“Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology. What an irresponsible bunch of rubbish, no ways,” Sineke wrote.
“As somebody living with this, it doesn’t matter how much your partner or anyone else can try to reach out to you or be there for you, this is your personal war only YOU can deal with. I understand Slik's take but let’s also understand that this is an internal war,” said Lamayne.
Read the Twitter post below:
Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology. What an irresponsible bunch of rubbish, no ways 😳🤯— Trevor Sineke (@Trey_DT) March 3, 2022
I’m healing. Every single day. I’m dealing with myself and it feels good. I see value in me. And I love my people.— #AlbumOTW (@Gigi_Lamayne) March 3, 2022
Slik Talk needs to apologise to Bianca she can’t be blamed for the late Riky’s passing. She is still grieving, she lost the father of her kids and her soulmate. Riky did mention in the note that it isn’t her fault.— ☭ Mmaps_T (@Melanin_Mmaps) March 3, 2022
Slik is disgusting and insensitive!
Slik Talk is an asshole,Clearly Cassper didn't do the job properly,He needs a proper fist in his face.— 🇿🇦Real Evidence🇺🇦 (@RealEvidence3) March 3, 2022
His a toxic Cyberbully
Yall make unnecessary people famous now we have to deal with Slik Talk everyday pic.twitter.com/aOFkdU6Yfm— okSALAHyo (@WalterNova037) March 3, 2022
