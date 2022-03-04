Leisure

'Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology​' — SA slams vlogger for distasteful comments on Riky Rick's death

By Joy Mphande - 04 March 2022
Slik Talk has tweeps fuming over his comments about Bianca following Riky Rick's passing.
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has come under fire for his comments surrounding the death of Riky Rick.

In a now deleted YouTube video, Slik Talk made comments about Riky Rick reportedly taking his own life questioning whether his wife Bianca ever intervened. 

“My thing is, where was Bianca in all of this? I’m sorry but I have to ask the question. Where was the person sleeping next to him every night when he was going through all these troubles? Because I knew it, a lot of people knew it ... did Bianca know it?

“Bianca, I'm sorry but we have to have the difficult conversation. Where you there for the man when he needed you most?” he said.

Dream Team member Trevor Sineke and rapper Gigi Lamayne were among the many people who felt that the rapper was out of line. 

Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology. What an irresponsible bunch of rubbish, no ways,” Sineke wrote.

As somebody living with this, it doesn’t matter how much your partner or anyone else can try to reach out to you or be there for you, this is your personal war only YOU can deal with. I understand Slik's take but let’s also understand that this is an internal war,” said Lamayne.

