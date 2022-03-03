Leisure

'I think it's time to give up on this' — Unimpressed fans react to 'The Wife'

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 03 March 2022
Fans of The Wife season 2 unimpressed with the storyline in this week's episodes
Fans of The Wife season 2 unimpressed with the storyline in this week's episodes
Image: Instagram/ Showmax

When  season two of The Wife kicked off viewers were confident the Zandile and Nkosana love story was going to rock their world, especially after the visible on-screen chemistry between the lead actors.

The recent episodes have proved otherwise. The storyline left some fans of the show shook.

Tweeps have mixed reactions, with some planning to write off the telenovela because they are in a daze with the storyline.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their reviews of this week's three episodes.

“This #thewifeshowmax is not the one we ordered. I think I'll stop watching now. The storyline is all over. The Zulu broes ain't so smart any more, how can they not suspect their no. 1 enemy whenever things go south. Time frame is a mess. Zandile storyline isn't interesting.”

Produced by Stained Glass, season 1 of The Wife opened to rave reviews in November 2021, becoming the most watched launch on Showmax ever. 

One viewer wrote a scathing note to the producers.

“You will forever be remembered as that production company that failed to bring our very own love stories to life . This series if done right had the potential to be internationally recognised.”

While viewers are unimpressed by how much the series differs from the actual books, the author Dudu Busani-Dube warned them when season one launched.

Dudu said because this is a TV show adaptation, fans should not expect to see exactly what they have read in the book series.

“It's going to be very different ... There are going to be new things and new people that are introduced by the film part of it and things that are going to be left out from the books. This is a telenovela that is inspired by the books, so it changes. It changes a lot. So look, ja, it's going to be different, but people are going to love it.” she said at the time.

Seemingly, while not everyone absolutely hates the changes, some people wish the producers didn't stray too far from Dudu's original brilliance.

Here are some of the reactions :

subscribe

Latest Videos

Genergy Presentation 2020
Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools

Most Read