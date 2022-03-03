'I think it's time to give up on this' — Unimpressed fans react to 'The Wife'
When season two of The Wife kicked off viewers were confident the Zandile and Nkosana love story was going to rock their world, especially after the visible on-screen chemistry between the lead actors.
The recent episodes have proved otherwise. The storyline left some fans of the show shook.
Tweeps have mixed reactions, with some planning to write off the telenovela because they are in a daze with the storyline.
Fans took to Twitter and shared their reviews of this week's three episodes.
“This #thewifeshowmax is not the one we ordered. I think I'll stop watching now. The storyline is all over. The Zulu broes ain't so smart any more, how can they not suspect their no. 1 enemy whenever things go south. Time frame is a mess. Zandile storyline isn't interesting.”
Produced by Stained Glass, season 1 of The Wife opened to rave reviews in November 2021, becoming the most watched launch on Showmax ever.
One viewer wrote a scathing note to the producers.
“You will forever be remembered as that production company that failed to bring our very own love stories to life . This series if done right had the potential to be internationally recognised.”
While viewers are unimpressed by how much the series differs from the actual books, the author Dudu Busani-Dube warned them when season one launched.
Dudu said because this is a TV show adaptation, fans should not expect to see exactly what they have read in the book series.
“It's going to be very different ... There are going to be new things and new people that are introduced by the film part of it and things that are going to be left out from the books. This is a telenovela that is inspired by the books, so it changes. It changes a lot. So look, ja, it's going to be different, but people are going to love it.” she said at the time.
Seemingly, while not everyone absolutely hates the changes, some people wish the producers didn't stray too far from Dudu's original brilliance.
Here are some of the reactions :
If you haven't watched today's episodes of #TheWifeShowmax don't bother, the trailer didn't lie, there is nothing to watch🤦♀️🤦♀️— Mandisa Malevisto🇿🇦 (@MalevuMandisa) March 3, 2022
Wasted morning, wasted data, wasted logic trying to figure out all the obvious blunders in the storyline 😭😭
I think it's time to give up on this🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/vLx3OPemUd
Season 2 is definitely not giving shame, the storyline is whack. I am only watching because I want to see how things will unfold between Hlomu and Mqhele. I even fast forward some parts! 🥲#TheWifeShowmax— Your Marshmallow. (@MissQangule) March 3, 2022
Me every 5 minutes asking :Kwenzakalani..what is actually happening Lana😭??#thewifeshowmax #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/P7gnchuA0K— Zwide.un.bothered (@Iamzwide1) March 3, 2022
Hlomu getting 2 minutes of screen time is upsetting me and my home girls #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/JfJyo0393s— Busiii_dlamini (@Busii_Dlamini) March 3, 2022
No no no no…ngithi no bafethu!— Rolls Royisi (@RolivhuwaLidobo) March 3, 2022
No !!
Whats this? ??? #TheWifeShowmax
Hai no, they've completely lost the plot. Iwile i #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/orDxdq7tz4— Yolanda (@_yoyoyoli) March 3, 2022
This is not the Zandile we ordered please give the correct Naledi when the time comes #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/v7ZwqHMlAO— SneshNozie (@SneshNozie) March 3, 2022