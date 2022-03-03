'I can’t wait to welcome you home soon' — Bontle Modiselle on launching her dance studio

Bontle Modiselle is beaming with pride after she achieved her lifelong dream of owning her own dance studio.

The media personality and choreographer took to Instagram recently to share visuals from the first exclusive Self Love Sessions event.

“It all starts with an idea, a prayer, a dream. The hardest part is making something of it, intentionally so, and I’m proud of what this moment is. An incredibly proud time for Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio — a beautiful start!” she wrote.

Bontle expressed her gratitude for those who had been part of her journey.

“Thank you to everyone who made a dream come true — and this wasn’t even the official launch. The doors are opening soon, and I can’t wait to welcome you home,” she said.