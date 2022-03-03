HERALD BOOK CLUB | Gotta love a good whodunnit

Everybody has a guilty pleasure — for me, it is watching those cheesy whodunnit mystery murder films where the small-town baker gets involved in solving a murder. And inevitably ends up falling for the detective.

So I couldn’t believe my luck when I discovered local author Sally Andrew. She has created this series about agony aunt Tannie Maria, who loves to bake, obviously, and gets involved in solving a murder.

The Milk Tart Murders take place in Ladismith and surrounds where Oom Frik, owner of Oom Frik’s Fantastiques, dies during a movie screening at his shop.

Dozens of residents witness his death, including the local paper’s agony aunt, Tannie Maria, and her detective boyfriend, Henk.

The doctor suspects Oom Frik was murdered. Now everyone at the screening is a suspect.

Tannie Maria and her friend, Jessie, who also happens to be a journalist, find a clue in one of Tannie Maria’s agony aunt letters and they soon start putting the pieces together as the bodies start to pile up.

I found this book so enjoyable. It is an easy read. I devoured it in a few days and I had plenty of laughs along the way.

Andrew writes beautifully and I love how she uses the colloquial language. I felt like I was in the heart of the Karoo, sitting on the stoep and eating Tannie’s vetkoek and melktert.

I also loved how she included all the recipes at the end of the book. They tie in nicely with the recipes she mentions in her agony aunt letters.

In this case, local is lekker and the milk tart recipe is to die for!