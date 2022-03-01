MaMkhize slams claim she has abandoned Sbahle Mpisane
If there's one thing about reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, she is quick to check trolls who come for her family members.
After MaMkhize accompanied Andile Mpisane for the Legendz of The Streetz Tour in the US, a troll questioned why Sbhale did not tag along on the trip and speculated she was being “abandoned”.
The reality TV star set the record straight, saying her son Andile had invited Sbahle on the trip but she decided to stay and focus on reviving her career after surviving a horrific car accident in 2018.
“I don't know why you are saying that, but so that you are OK, Sbahle is working very hard to restore her career. Andy did ask her but she is focused on what she is busy with now [and] needed no distraction.
“Travelling will always be there, but opportunity, you miss them if you are not focused. Lastly I have a huge family and not all of them were here. I don't know why you are only singling her out. I am really sorry you feel she was supposed to be with me,” she wrote.
MaMkhize always takes time to appreciate her family for being the anchor in her life.
She took to Instagram earlier this year to share a picture of herself with Andile, and gushed over how amazing her family was.
"God forever remains the head of my house and of this family. My family is the only constant thing I have in my life. I started this journey with them and I will end it with them.
Penning an open letter to fitness influencer Sbahle last week, MaMkhize spoke of her love for her daughter.
"My dearest Sbahle Mpisane. My heart always melts when I see you this happy and thank God for giving us another chance with you. I love and appreciate you, baby girl. May your light forever shine bright." she wrote.
