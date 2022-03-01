Malusi Gigaba on Riky Rick’s death: ‘We should’ve read the signs and listened to your warnings'

As the country bids farewell to musician and fashion enthusiast Riky Rick, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba says this day could have been avoided if people had read the signs and listened more intently to the warnings.

Family, friends and industry colleagues of the late rapper, whose real name was Rikhado Makhado, said their final goodbyes on Tuesday at a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker died last Wednesday at age 34. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, his family asked for privacy and prayers.

“RIP Makhado. We should’ve read the signs and listened more intently to your warnings. This day could’ve been avoided.

“May God bless your family and may the high heavens receive your beautiful soul graciously and grant you eternal rest,” said Malusi.