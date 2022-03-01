Major League DJz call for attendees to dress to the nines for Riky Rick's funeral
Major League DJz have called for Mzansi to pull out their Sunday best for Riky Rick's funeral.
Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, died last week Wednesday. His family revealed in a statement that the star would be laid to rest on March 1 in a private ceremony.
“This was Riky energy towards everything we did ... Always give it your best and move ... Molas we never gonna stop, Legacy, The Energy and your Spirit is with us forever until we meet again on the other side. Love you and Miss you my G,” Major League DJz said.
GUYS EVERYONE PLEASE IF YOU COMING TO THE FUNERAL OR MEMORIAL SERVICE. PLEASE LETS ALL LOOK OUR BEST, LIKE OUR BEST. LETS DO IT FOR HIM THE LAST. LIKE HE DID IT FOR US ALL THE TIME‼️‼️— Brixton 🇬🇧 02 Academy 14 May 22 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) February 25, 2022
The DJ's took to their timeline lamenting his death in a lengthy tribute post.
“Mommy one of our pillars have fallen. It's been one crazy week. Never knew God will throw all of this on our lap. So much pain, with no answers. Lord we pray for your help and assistance. This [is] not easy and it's not going to get easier. Please do guidance through it all.”
They went on to speak of how impactful he was in their lives.
“Riky, we know you in a better place. Thank you for everything. You pushed family like no other. And that's what we going to continue doing. We were there until your last breath ... and I know you will be there for us until our last breath.
“We just want you to know you have never failed us. We will continue with the legacy. 'Legends never die, we multiply'. Rest is peace big bro. We love you. Shine.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.