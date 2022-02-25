Chance for families to show true colours in the kitchen

Eastern Cape’s Moshe Ndiki co-hosts new reality TV cooking show

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A passionate cook, entertainer and TV presenter, the Eastern Cape’s Moshe Ndiki’s latest TV gig is a culmination of his diverse set of interests.



Ndiki is host of new reality cooking show 7 Colours alongside veteran actress Lillian Dube...