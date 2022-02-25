Chance for families to show true colours in the kitchen
Eastern Cape’s Moshe Ndiki co-hosts new reality TV cooking show
A passionate cook, entertainer and TV presenter, the Eastern Cape’s Moshe Ndiki’s latest TV gig is a culmination of his diverse set of interests.
Ndiki is host of new reality cooking show 7 Colours alongside veteran actress Lillian Dube...
