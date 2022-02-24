‘Put your phone down and start living’ — Remembering a friend and idol Riky Rick

It was 2011 when I first heard about an “amazing rap genius” heating up Braams in Johannesburg — Riky Rick. A star so bright it enveloped the room, led the way for others and ultimately burnout before its time.

Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, died this week at the age of 34.

I have covered many deaths in my 10 years as an entertainment and music journalist, but this one perhaps stung the hardest. I felt my breath shorten and my heart race. I prayed more than anything that it wasn’t true.

The KwaMashu-born rapper came to prominence with his 2011 hit Barbershop with Da L.E.S. A song that all the cool kids on campus had heard and were talking about. My Friday nights in the city over the next three years were filled with the sounds of this new kid on the block and the meteoric rise of BoyznBuckz.

While many of my friends would head to the rock or heavy metal stage at music festivals, I would head to the small hip-hop stages where Riky, Okmalumkoolkat, Card on Spokes and Nonku Phiri would hype up a crowd that could probably fit in a skaftin.

Under bridges in Joburg CBD and on farms in Limpopo, Riky filled our ears with the infectious tunes of Better Dayz, Pink Champagne, Nafukwa and Amantombazane. He would often tell those recording his early performances to “‘put your phone down and start living”.

But even as he stood at the centre of a glorious new age of SA hip-hop, Riky was constantly deflecting his rising cult status to bring the spotlight on others.

My attempts to get an interview with him often ended in a laugh and a more informal chat. He would tell me about all the young talent he was in the studio with, including a young talent from Mahikeng — Cassper Nyovest.