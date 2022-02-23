Leisure

WATCH | ‘It went well’ — Amanda du Pont updates fans after her boob job

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 23 February 2022
Amanda du Pont shared with her followers that she was recovering well after her breast implant surgery
Image: Instagram/ Amanda du Pont

Actress Amanda du Pont said she's doing fine after her breast implant surgery and can't wait to see the results.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, the actress gave her followers an update into her breast argumentation  journey.

“The pain isn't crazy at all. Everything went well. The staff looking after me are great, and I'm excited to see the results.”

Amanda shared a post-op snap looking chilled in green during a walk in Turkey. She revealed Turkey was her choice for the surgery because it offered the best medical care.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the media personality explained the reason behind her decision for surgery.

Amanda said she lost a lot of tissue in her breast area due to her weight loss journey, and promised to share more about her surgery after she had healed.

“In a search to find the best medical care for my breast augmentation @arpanumedical sourced me the best clinic and surgeon. They curated the best medical trip inclusive of hotel, surgery and aftercare. Here’s a photo dump of my experience. PS: I will post the new babies as soon as I’m healed. Sharing is caring. Let me know if you have any questions regarding the surgery,” she wrote.

