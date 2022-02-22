WATCH | ‘Because I can’ — MaMkhize, Andile Mpisane mingle with US stars

Wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is super proud of her son Andile Mpisane and she took to the TL to shout it out.

The pair headed out to the US at the weekend for the Legendz of the Streetz tour where Andile was the opening act for the St Louis, Missouri leg of the tour on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman couldn't help but be proud of her son's milestone. She said this was the beginning of a new chapter for his career.

“This is how it has all started. Rehearsal on such a big stage was a scary moment for my son Andile, but trust me we are pushing on and he is flying the SA flag very high. I was even surprised myself. Andile, mommy is super proud of you.”