Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube says he is not after his ex's money.

This after Sunday World reported that the actor wrote a letter to uniWines Holding, where his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni claimed to be a shareholder, to lay his hands on 50% of her shares, only to find that there were no such shares.

Sello and Palesa wed in 2015 and divorced eight months later.

Responding to the World's article, the actor took to Instagram to express his regret at marrying Palesa.

“You guys called me names when I realised my blunder and divorced her after eight months. I'm not fighting this matter because I want to bash my ex-wife, I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife.”

The multitalented thespian recounted how he was on the verge of taking his own life.

“Let the public know the truth that we sometimes struggle in silence, I mean I even contemplated taking my own life due to this woman. The pain, shame and sorrow she caused me was beyond comprehension. Men need to stop suffering in silence, we need to fight for what is right without physical violence. I pray that the law will hear my plea as I'm gunning to have my marriage to this woman annulled.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Palesa's legal representatives but they had not responded by the time this article was published.