Sarah Langa slams married women treating divorcees like they have a 'contagious disease'

By Joy Mphande - 22 February 2022
Sarah Langa calls out women in relationships for their lack of compassion towards divorced women.
Image: Instagram/ Sarah Langa

Sarah Langa has shared her views on how married women and those in committed relationships ill-treat divorcees.

The lifestyle influencer, who was previously married to businessman Jehan Mackay, has been candid about her journey with her followers on social media since her divorce in 2019 after nearly three years of marriage, describing it as “a journey of self-discovery and healing”.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sarah slammed women in relationships for ostracising divorcees and for being under the impression they were constantly preying on their men.

“Married women and women in committed relationships really need to stop treating divorced women like divorce is some super contagious disease. Women will humiliate us, bully us, alienate us and judge us for deciding to try seek a healthier life in less toxic environments.” she wrote.

Sarah added that though she is grateful to have married women in her life who have shown her unwavering support, she was aware of those that were not fortunate to have “the emotional and physical support” and became targets while having to go through the stresses that come with going through a tough separation.

“I'm very fortunate to have a good group of strong married women that have guided and supported me. It has actually blinded me to the true realities of life after divorce, but the moments I have in new social settings also leave me gobsmacked that this is how we treat each other.”

Read the Twitter posts below:

