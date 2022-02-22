‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG weighs in on Lady Du’s management woes

Lady Du recently opened up on social media about her woes with her manager, and Podcast and Chill's Mac G has weighed in to tell her she doesn't need a manager.

MacG and his co-host Sol unpacked Lady Du's saga, with MacG sharing his own experiences about managers during Monday's episode of the podcast.

“When you are at Lady Du's level, do you need a manager? I'm not at Lady Du's level but when I was at Y, my mom was my manager. She was like a booking agent. She handled the admin,” he said.

The podcaster said he now has a booking agent named Jason, but asked if an artist as big as Lady Du need a manager.

Sol said all she needed to do was be on the ball when it came to bookings.

“You are reactionary. You get emails and WhatsApps and you react to those. You don't go hunting for deals. You react to the deals. They will come. What we need to know is if the venue is indoor or outdoor, how far is it, x and y and with all those things considered this is how much we charge.”