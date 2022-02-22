‘Like our tyres disappear in potholes’ — Mbalula dragged for saying Sho Madjozi disappeared with her talent
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's attempt to join a conversation about Sho Madjozi took a sharp turn on Monday when he was dragged over the state of SA's roads and railway lines.
The minister weighed in on one social media user asking what had happened to the Huku star, by saying she “disappeared with that talent, gone”.
Hey ask again ,She disappeared with that talent gone.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) February 21, 2022
Sho has been largely out of the spotlight in recent months, and some called for her to return with a smash hit.
Others wondered why Fikile was worrying about Sho when SA's transport systems were struggling with theft, potholes and infrastructure problems.
A few even took shots at the minister, saying they wished the potholes in the road would “disappear”.
Here's some of the reactions:
Hi @LeekhupaZA, please help us on our mission to rid the country of such scourges. Report potholes through our national hotline number & we'll get in contact with your local/provincial authorities for road fixations as soon as possible. #SihambaSonkepic.twitter.com/3aCdx8rKwL— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) February 21, 2022
Thanks for fixing the potholes Mr Mbalula pic.twitter.com/GwloMDkvTz— Chris_juicySA (@Chris_Mothibe) February 21, 2022
But nawe!!— Sim.™ (@Sim_Saliwa) February 21, 2022
when it's time to FIX the roads & Cape Town train stations you disappear 😤 pic.twitter.com/DFnZhbucqT
She really need to come back Mr Fix please talk to her if you can 🤭— 🍼🍼Lekoloane Manamela🍼🍼🍼 (@LekoloaneManam1) February 21, 2022
I was about to say 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RgqXrj93LO— Nwana wa Muvenda 👑💐 (@201308101993P) February 21, 2022
Talk to @ShoMadjozi directly, don't go through the corners 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/jgfkQmztrR— Tebogo*** (@Tebogo____) February 21, 2022
