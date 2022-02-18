Treat for Nelson Mandela Bay jazz fans
Show by Dumza Maswana will launch concert series aimed at giving performers a platform to relaunch themselves after lockdown
Gqeberha jazz l lovers have a new platform to enjoy live performances by old and young singers.
Jazz On The Bay, a new concert series, launches on February 27 with a live show by celebrated Eastern Cape jazzman Dumza Maswana, who will introduce his newly released album, Celebrating African Song, to his Gqeberha fans...
