TNS talks new song 'Sikelela' & why he feels God's protection more than ever
Music producer and club DJ Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema has cemented his name in the music industry as a hitmaker for sure.
He produced two of the biggest songs in his career Club Controller and Banomoya in 2017 which were hits in the music scene at the time.
TNS recently released his new single titled Sikelela with Kasango featuring Bukeka.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE the hitmaker said he has been through a lot and he is now happy about his new single, the direction his life is taking and being a family man.
He said he now realises that he is more than just a singer.
“I'm a message person, that's my gift. I can make you dance but the thing that God wants me to do when you listen to my music is he wants me to send a message to you. He wants everyone to feel alive, that's my gift. Going to Kasango and collaborating with Bukeka my intention was still to find a song that was gonna make people feel alive.”
The 21-year old loves Kasango's music and he said was the right pick for the song.
“I really fell in love with his sound and I told him how much I love his music. Looking at his previous work, so we spoke and he was happy to meet me as well. We connected on social media.”
TNS went to look for Bukeka, who was surprised that the music producer knew her and her work. He said the song became what it was because of the spirit the three of them shared.
“She went on to write the song and then I mixed all the vocals. Sikilela means protection. God protect us, protect our land, our men, women. So it's a message that to women this relates especially to old people who are working for families, women, and men, even children that go out at night and we don't know what's gonna happen so we need protection.”
TNS said he battled Covid-19 and was revived by the song because he knows he does not walk alone.
“With this song I know God is with TNS, God is with Kasango, God is with Bukeka. God is with everyone in 2022.”
The Umhlaba Wonke hitmaker has come a long way from the TNS who used to wander the streets when he was still hustling. He said music changed his life for the better.
“I knew what I was going through and everybody knew what TNS was going through and what life he was leading. I was everywhere in KwaMashu.
“Now the industry grew me, they gave me life, my fans gave me life, everybody who has downloaded my music gave me life. Everyone who booked me gave me life. Because now I'm able to take care of a child that I made.
“I have a family now, I have the mother of my child and that time I know nobody was gonna love me. The industry had to change me, it had to give me money and the whole of SA had to give me money in order for my life to change and for that I'm thankful.”