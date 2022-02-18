TNS talks new song 'Sikelela' & why he feels God's protection more than ever

Music producer and club DJ Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema has cemented his name in the music industry as a hitmaker for sure.

He produced two of the biggest songs in his career Club Controller and Banomoya in 2017 which were hits in the music scene at the time.

TNS recently released his new single titled Sikelela with Kasango featuring Bukeka.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the hitmaker said he has been through a lot and he is now happy about his new single, the direction his life is taking and being a family man.

He said he now realises that he is more than just a singer.