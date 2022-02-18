‘Love Island SA’ winners Thimna and Libho announce break up

In the first season of Love Island SA, Thimna and Libho showed an instant connection and made their relationship official when Libho asked the fitness model to be his girlfriend.

The pair were crowned as the winners of the reality show, bagging R1m and since served couple goals on social media.

Shocked by the news, tweeps reacted saying they wanted to see them get married, while some questioned what the cause of their break-up could have been.

See the Twitter reactions below: