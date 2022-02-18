'I don't want to be remembered, just love each other' — Kuli Roberts rests

While public figure Kuli Roberts was a lot of things to a lot of people it was her natural nurturing side that was highlighted by her children, family and friends at her funeral on Thursday.

The 49-year-old star died last Wednesday and was cremated after a private service.

An emotional Thembela and Leaun Roberts spoke fondly about their mother, reflecting on how supportive she was of them and their dreams.

They giggled when they remembered her infamous “Spider-Man” suit.

“My mother was supportive ... who fully provided for her two children. She was supportive of everything we did ... what we wanted to do and what sort of people she wanted us to be. She would move the moon and the stars if she thought it would help us succeed.

“I'm thankful that before her passing she knew her son had graduated with his master's degree and started work. I'm thankful that she was able to walk her daughter down the aisle. I'm thankful she was able to hug her granddaughter,” Leaun said.