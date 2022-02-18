'I don't want to be remembered, just love each other' — Kuli Roberts rests
Kuli Roberts was laid to rest on Thursday.
While public figure Kuli Roberts was a lot of things to a lot of people it was her natural nurturing side that was highlighted by her children, family and friends at her funeral on Thursday.
The 49-year-old star died last Wednesday and was cremated after a private service.
An emotional Thembela and Leaun Roberts spoke fondly about their mother, reflecting on how supportive she was of them and their dreams.
They giggled when they remembered her infamous “Spider-Man” suit.
“My mother was supportive ... who fully provided for her two children. She was supportive of everything we did ... what we wanted to do and what sort of people she wanted us to be. She would move the moon and the stars if she thought it would help us succeed.
“I'm thankful that before her passing she knew her son had graduated with his master's degree and started work. I'm thankful that she was able to walk her daughter down the aisle. I'm thankful she was able to hug her granddaughter,” Leaun said.
Thembela said even though Kuli was a public figure she separated that life from her home life for her children's sake.
“She had a wonderful, a tough life. God knows he put her through a lot of trials and tribulations, but he was preparing her for more.”
She recalled one of the last conversations she had with her mother, a memory she would treasure. She also talked about her mother's close relationship with her daughter, Isabella.
“One of the last conversations I had with my mother was at my daughter's fifth birthday a couple of weeks ago. She told me how proud she was of us, my brother and I, and how lucky she was to have raised two children and a grandchild. My entire life I believed I was my mother's only best friend ... until my daughter came along.
“My mother loved my daughter more than anything and I see so many of her characteristics in Isabella ... her kind-heartedness, her humour and her love for life,” Thembela said with tears running down her cheeks.
Criselda Kananda took the stage to bid farewell to her friend.
The media personality spoke about the force Kuli was in the industry and her activism before she reiterated Kuli's love for her blue-eyed granddaughter.
“She would tell anyone who would listen that she has a blue-eyed grandbaby.”
Yvonne Chakachaka said she wanted to correct the family's perception that other people “hated” Kuli.
“Kuli was mischievous, but Kuli was never malicious.”
To Kuli she said, “It takes being different to make a difference. You don't have to be liked, accepted or respected by anyone. Your assignment on earth is different to anyone else's and you stayed focused on your mission.”
In her eulogy, her family used the words she said when asked about her legacy.
“I don't want to be remembered, just love each other” — Kuli Roberts.
