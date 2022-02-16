‘Unbecoming Mrs Jones loading’ — SA reacts to Minnie and Quinton’s split
News of Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' divorce has remained on the Twitter trends list hours after they made the unexpected announcement.
Though the couple's divorce is not the first to rock tweeps this year, their split sent shockwaves through Mzansi because people didn't see it coming.
The pair took to social media on Tuesday to announce the end of Mr and Mrs Jones in a joint statement.
The Jones' had a public fairytale wedding ceremony that was aired on Showmax called Becoming Mrs Jones. They are not the first celebrity couple to file for divorce after starring in a wedding reality show about their life.
Reacting to the news, some tweeps demanded a new reality show called Unbecoming Mrs Jones so Minnie can tell her story and they can connect the dots because their split seemed sudden.
We demand Un"becoming" Mrs Jones @ShowmaxOnline pic.twitter.com/6dtNTXtDRq— 📀Dj weGqom(woza mshanam')🔥💃💯 (@gqom_addict) February 16, 2022
In the statement shared on their Instagram accounts, they explained that they've been separated for months and after trying every avenue available to them to mend their marriage, they've resorted to going their separate ways.
“After months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce,” read the statement.
The pair explained the losses they experienced together in the past two years, as well as the emotional burden and post traumatic distress they faced individually, led them down the divorce path.
They said the separation is amicable.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter :
Black twitter is inundated with people’s personal lives. WTF is unbecoming Mrs Jones?😂 pic.twitter.com/crbRNRGKPp— iNdaba NguMhlaba✋🏾 (@azuk1le) February 15, 2022
Unbecoming Mrs Jones will be a waste of airtime on TV...they rather just move along and give others a chance. pic.twitter.com/4BVFae7lPZ— 🇿🇦 Mr_Follower 🍎🚶🏾♂️👨🏾🦯🏃🏾♂️ (@TrueTsonga) February 16, 2022
Twitter and indaba za bantu, what's unbecoming Mrs Jones now.?😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/EhaDt9Fx9O— $!$€@....💥💥 (@RKholophe) February 16, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.