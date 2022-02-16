‘Unbecoming Mrs Jones loading’ — SA reacts to Minnie and Quinton’s split

News of Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' divorce has remained on the Twitter trends list hours after they made the unexpected announcement.

Though the couple's divorce is not the first to rock tweeps this year, their split sent shockwaves through Mzansi because people didn't see it coming.

The pair took to social media on Tuesday to announce the end of Mr and Mrs Jones in a joint statement.

The Jones' had a public fairytale wedding ceremony that was aired on Showmax called Becoming Mrs Jones. They are not the first celebrity couple to file for divorce after starring in a wedding reality show about their life.

Reacting to the news, some tweeps demanded a new reality show called Unbecoming Mrs Jones so Minnie can tell her story and they can connect the dots because their split seemed sudden.