Sithelo Shozi on her passion for motherhood and building a legacy for her children
Sithelo Shozi is on a mission to build an empire for her children and launching luxury apparel she has named Baby M has brought her closer to achieving that goal.
The socialite and DJ is a mother to three children — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, who is now married to Tamia Mpisane.
"Baby M was originally created as Baby Makhosini, but many years later he was no longer my only child and I created this as a legacy for all children, so 'M' is prominent in all their names and surnames. It was the perfect way to keep 'M', but it didn't completely change the name I first started with." she told TshisaLIVE.
This venture is the first of its sort in the country and is a way for Sithelo to merge her passions for motherhood and fashion, she says.
"My two biggest passions are motherhood and fashion. Why not combine the two to find something that appeals to me and doesn't make your job feel like a job? Ultimately, all of us want to realise all our dreams through the passion that drives us."
There's no significance in the timing of her launch, but Sithelo says it felt like the perfect time for her to fulfill her dreams.
"The timing felt so right. An intuition I can't comprehend or even begin to explain. Everything falls into place in the most miraculous ways and that's one of life's beauties ."
The star is hands-on with the project, sketching the designs right down to the buttons of a garment.
"I've chosen to be involved and particular with the work I put out. Fashion and the textile industry have always been an interest and passion for me, so it's something I've found not only comes easy, but also enjoyable to do. I literally eat, sleep and breathe fashion and its trends.
"We pride ourselves in the quality of the clothing produced, the fabrics are of the best in the business. With luxury items you want to see your money's worth, that being the look, the feel, the longevity of the garments and that`s something I plan to never compromise on."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.