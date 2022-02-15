Sithelo Shozi on her passion for motherhood and building a legacy for her children

Sithelo Shozi is on a mission to build an empire for her children and launching luxury apparel she has named Baby M has brought her closer to achieving that goal.

The socialite and DJ is a mother to three children — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, who is now married to Tamia Mpisane.

"Baby M was originally created as Baby Makhosini, but many years later he was no longer my only child and I created this as a legacy for all children, so 'M' is prominent in all their names and surnames. It was the perfect way to keep 'M', but it didn't completely change the name I first started with." she told TshisaLIVE.

This venture is the first of its sort in the country and is a way for Sithelo to merge her passions for motherhood and fashion, she says.

"My two biggest passions are motherhood and fashion. Why not combine the two to find something that appeals to me and doesn't make your job feel like a job? Ultimately, all of us want to realise all our dreams through the passion that drives us."