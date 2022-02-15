Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones file for divorce
“After months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce,” read Minnie and Quinton's joint statement.
Media personality Minnie Dlamini and her estranged husband Quinton Jones have announced that their marriage is over after four years and they've filed for divorce.
The pair took to social media to announce the end of Mr and Mrs Jones in a joint statement wherein they explained that they've been separated for months and after trying every avenue available to them to mend their marriage, they've resorted to going their separate ways.
The pair explained that the losses they experienced together in the past two years, as well as the emotional burden and post traumatic distress they faced individually led them down the divorce path.
The pair said the separation is amicable.
“Despite the end of our marriage and romantic relationship, we remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our beautiful son.”
Read the full statement below:
While it was Minnie's recent decision to change her name back to Minnie Dlamini (instead of Minnie Dlamini-Jones) on Instagram that raised suspicion for internet sleuths, the media personality has previously spoken about the challenges of marriage.
Last year when celebrating their four-year anniversary, Minnie admitted that marriage is not always easy, and the couple had sometimes wanted to call it quits, but she was grateful for the journey.
“Happy anniversary to us. I can’t believe it’s four years already. Wow, time flies! Marriage is not easy, and there are many times we’ve both wanted to call it quits, but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other. Love you, Baba kaNetha,” Minnie wrote, alongside a pic of the couple on their wedding day.”
Minnie and Quinton shut down the internet in 2017 with their amazing traditional wedding and gorgeous white wedding.
Celebs including Basetsana Kumalo, Jessica Nkosi, Anele Mdoda, Zakes Bantwini, Nandi Madida, Criselda Dudumashe, Jimmy Tau and Unathi Msengana all attended, but were asked not to share any pictures or videos while at the ceremony.
Minnie wore two wedding gowns designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee and everything was recorded for their TV special.
The couple have a son and are flourishing as executive producers having recently released the film No Love Lost.