Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones file for divorce

Media personality Minnie Dlamini and her estranged husband Quinton Jones have announced that their marriage is over after four years and they've filed for divorce.

The pair took to social media to announce the end of Mr and Mrs Jones in a joint statement wherein they explained that they've been separated for months and after trying every avenue available to them to mend their marriage, they've resorted to going their separate ways.

“After months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce,” read Minnie and Quinton's joint statement.

The pair explained that the losses they experienced together in the past two years, as well as the emotional burden and post traumatic distress they faced individually led them down the divorce path.

The pair said the separation is amicable.

“Despite the end of our marriage and romantic relationship, we remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our beautiful son.”

Read the full statement below: