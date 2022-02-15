'I'm shattered' — Ms Dippy's heartbreaking tribute to DJ Citi Lyts

Actress Hloni “Ms Dippy” Padi has paid tribute to popular musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lyts” Mkhize, sharing memories they pair had in a friendship that lasted decades.

The 32-year old star was shot dead in the early hours on Monday, his family confirmed.

“At 00.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile 'Citi Lyts' Mkhize. Three were armed and two opened fire, fatally wounding him.”

The family asked for privacy as they come to terms with his death.

As tributes flooded social media, Hloni took to Twitter to share her heartbreak at the news. She said Citi Lyts' death had left her “shattered”.

“I'm not taking this well at all. All our memories are flooding in my head. I'm trying to take a nap, but I'm tossing and turning with endless thoughts. This is unbelievable. We failed, Linda [ProKid]," Hloni wrote.

Citi Lyts was the brother of legendary rapper Linda “ProKid” Mkhize, who died in 2018. He was devastated by his brother's death and at his memorial service called him his “idol”. Citi Lyts also dedicated a song to ProKid.

Hloni shared a series of photos she had taken with ProKid and another of Citi Lyts in 2010 “when he still wanted to be a rapper”.