Hotels, reserved tables & more! This is how SA celebs spent Valentine's Day

Mzansi celebs kicked it up a notch during this year's Valentines Day celebrations.

We've spent two years being cooped up in our spaces because of the pandemic and this year celebs let their hair down a bit.

Taking to their social media they let their followers in on what they were up to on the day of love.

Bonang Matheba

The media personality hosted some famous friends for a Valentine's Day brunch. Her guests came looking fly for the soirée and they were sippin' on some House of BNG and great company.

She ended it the day with an intimate dinner in a stunning red number.