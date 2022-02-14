‘I can’t wait to meet you’ — Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia confirms pregnancy
Tamia Mpisane has finally put the rumours to bed, confirming she is pregnant.
Tweeps have been speculating for months that Tamia had been concealing a baby bump after spotting her wearing baggy clothes and not taking pics showing her body below her chest.
Announcing the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, Tamia penned a lengthy heartfelt message to her unborn baby.
"Dear Baby. Oh, how I can’t wait to meet you. One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you.
"You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us. But I promise to give you the best of me. I’m not perfect but my love for you is and will forever be perfect. May God watch over you and protect you. May his love and grace be the guiding force for our journey ahead. All my love, Mom," she wrote.
Cassper Nyovest, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tshepi Vundla and Ayanda Thabethe were among the celebrities who flooded her post with congratulatory messages.
Proud father Andile Mpisane, who has two children with socialite and DJ Sithelo Shozi, said he was looking forward to witnessing Tamia being a mother.
"This is beautiful, my love. I know you’re going to make an amazing mom and I can’t wait to witness every moment of it. I love you, Mama we khaya," he wrote.
Andile's mother Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and sister Sbahle Mpisane shared the same sentiments.
"Ncoooah! I’m so happy for you guys. Being a parent is not easy but I’m confident you and Andile will be great parents together. Siyabonga Makoti (thank you) " MaMkhize wrote.
"I can already visualise how beautiful your new journey will be for you and for us by your side Ngiyanijabulela sis wami (I'm so happy for you guys my sister), warm love," Sbahle wrote.
Tamia and Andile were married in December last year.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.