‘I can’t wait to meet you’ — Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia confirms pregnancy

Tamia Mpisane has finally put the rumours to bed, confirming she is pregnant.

Tweeps have been speculating for months that Tamia had been concealing a baby bump after spotting her wearing baggy clothes and not taking pics showing her body below her chest.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, Tamia penned a lengthy heartfelt message to her unborn baby.

"Dear Baby. Oh, how I can’t wait to meet you. One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you.

"You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us. But I promise to give you the best of me. I’m not perfect but my love for you is and will forever be perfect. May God watch over you and protect you. May his love and grace be the guiding force for our journey ahead. All my love, Mom," she wrote.