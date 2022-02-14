Dj Citi Lyts has died.

Tributes have poured in for DJ Sandile “Citi Lyts” Mkhize, who was reportedly shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mkhize's death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by a close family friend who said he did not want to be named because of a police investigation into Mkhize's death.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of murder has been opened after a musician was shot and killed in an incident in Soweto.

“Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of Monday, February 14 2022.

“Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2am and on arrival they found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds on the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.

“It is reported that the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving in a silver VW Polo.”

Masondo said the motive is unknown at this stage, and police are searching for the suspects.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.”

Mkhize captured the hearts of Mzansi with his hits, including Washa, Vura and Malambane.

He worked with several major artists, including Sjava, Emtee and Fifi Cooper, while still at Ambitiouz Entertainment. He left the label several years ago.

Vura was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2016 South African Hip Hop Awards and Best Hit Single at the 16th Annual Metro FM awards in 2017.

Mkhize lost his brother, veteran rapper Linda “ProKid”, in 2018. He dedicated a song to his brother and shared his heartbreak at ProKid's funeral.