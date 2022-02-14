A last chat with Kuli: Those close to Kuli Roberts’ share last moments with the star
Entertainment industry colleagues and friends of Kuli Roberts have reflected on their last conversations with the star.
Kuli died last Wednesday evening, her family in a statement.
Her friends said her death came as a shock as she did not have health concerns. They spoke to TshisaLIVE and took to social media to recount the last moments they shared with her just hours and moments before her death
'No issue, chat later boo'
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared on Instagram that the news of Kuli's passing came as a shock to her as she had spoken to the media personality “a few minutes” before she passed.
She shared that she sent WhatsApp messages to which Kuli had not responded.
“I’m still waiting for you to call me back. Or turn those grey ticks to blue and respond." a heartbroken Nambitha said.
“Your last words to me last night, after our call was cut short, was 'no issue, chat later, boo'. I will hold onto those words as I know you are with God and we will indeed chat later in due time,” Nambitha wrote.
'After our conversation, I understand'
Pabi Moloi worked with Kuli on TrendingSA and recently had her as a guest on The Morning Show on e.tv.
She shared on Instagram that she spoke to Kuli last Monday, two days before her death.
She said although she was shocked at the star's passing, she understood after their last conversation.
“F**k man, how dare you leave! But after our conversation on Monday, I think I understand,” she wrote in her Instagram tribute.
'Talk to you later'
Kuli's close friend Nyaniso Bhengu told TshisaLIVE she was with the star hours before she died on Wednesday. Kuli invited him to a shoot but he turned down the invitation.
“She called me when she got to the studio. They started doing her makeup and she said 'talk to you later'."
About an hour later he received a phone call informing him Kuli was having a seizure, or similar attack, after she complained about feeling dizzy.
