Musical treat in store for Nelson Mandela Bay
Eastern Cape singer Pilani Bubu set to perform in Gqeberha for first time
After more than a decade in music and four projects into her career, Eastern Cape musician Pilani Bubu is bringing her global sound to Gqeberha for the first time on March 5.
The creative activist, born in Mthatha, intends to tug at the heartstrings of her fans when she shares a love story she experienced during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA. ...
