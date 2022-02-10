WATCH | 'Look after each other' — How Kuli Roberts wanted to be remembered

As social media is flooded with tributes to actress and media personality Kuli Roberts, a clip of her speaking on how she would like to be remembered has gone viral.

The 49-year-old star died on Wednesday night. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.

Speaking four months before her death, on MacG's Podcast and Chill, she touched on how she would like her friends and family to remember her.

“I don't want to be remembered. I want you guys to just look after each other. I want you to look after the people that are trodden on and are still down trodden.”