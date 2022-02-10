Tweeps react to NaakMusiq’s boxing skills ... and they aren’t impressed
The clock is counting down for the much-anticipated boxing match between NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest.
A video of NaakMusiq training did the rounds on Twitter this week, and gave fans a glimpse into how the star is preparing for his fight with the rapper.
The clip was posted by DJ Switch, who joked the star was not even breaking a sweat while training.
"Lol! NaakMusiq, bro, are you modeling or acting for a role? Which one is it? You are not even sweating, my man."
Lol @NaakMusiQ bros are you modeling or acting for a role which one is it you not even sweating my man #cassvsnaak @casspernyovest pic.twitter.com/FfMBDZzoQi— Mixtape 📼 king 🤴🏾 #LikeWater (@DjSwitchSA) February 6, 2022
It is not the first time the musician shared his training sessions on the socials.
However, the more he does it, the more tweeps grow worried he might be in way over his head.
"Ah Naak will lose this one. I honestly had faith in him, but ayi something tells me Cassper will m**r him, ayi," said one user.
Cassper replied to the video saying Naak must not confuse the ring for TV.
"He thinks it's Generations here. Acting like this a movie role. Hit that big bag until you have nothing left inside you."
He thinks it's generations here. Acting like this a movie role. Hit that big bag until you have nothing left inside you!!! https://t.co/fPk5fyhoHj— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 6, 2022
The rapper has gone all out to prove he will come out a winner. If not, he said he will give into calls for him to be interviewed on MacG's Podcast and Chill.
"If I lose the fight with Naak, I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, I'll never go on that show."
