'There will never be anyone like her' — Tributes pour in for media personality Kuli Roberts
Celebrity friends and tweeps are mourning the death of media personality Kuli Roberts.
The 49-year-old star passed away on Wednesday evening. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
A close friend confirmed her death to TshisaLIVE and said the star “seemed drowsy” when they spoke on Wednesday.
Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed
Social media has been flooded with people of Mzansi expressing their grief.
Social media users shared tributes to the actress who was loved for her candour, wit and larger than life personality.
She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.
She was a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.
Here are some of the tributes shared on social media:
Rest In Peace sis Kuli Roberts. 💔 Some people are so full of life you just can't imagine them not being here. Your mischievous sense of humour, your razor sharp intellect, your kind heart & that smile. Thank you for the advice & kindness 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yanF4r1ZuY— Benni Langa (@Benni_Langa) February 10, 2022
The SABC would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the media personality Kuli Roberts who has passed away.— SABC (@SABCPortal) February 10, 2022
Thank you for your immense contribution to the entertainment industry. #RIPKuliRoberts
Image: Twitter pic.twitter.com/z7N9rZwXCo
I’m so heartbroken, can’t even utter any words or hold back my tears…— Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) February 10, 2022
Rest In Peace Kuli Roberts. I’m going to miss you so much 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZfH6YRdVM9
Let's be grateful that we lived in a time where you could experience Kuli Roberts on your TV screen and newspaper... There will NEVER be anyone like her. NEVER. She is the benchmark and the standard of South African entertainment news. ♥️🕊️ #RIPKuliRoberts— Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) February 10, 2022
Rest Fabulously, Crazy Girl. Wow. Never thought I'd be posting this. Farewell Kuli Roberts 💔 pic.twitter.com/vwP6J9KIon— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) February 10, 2022
Yoooo bathong Kuli Roberts noooo... Just thinking of her beautiful kids loosing a parent is hard. One thing for sure Kuli lived her best life and didn't care what anyone says we can all learn from that...... RIP— mazozo (@zazaz457) February 10, 2022
💔💔— L'M🌌 (@lusta4lyf) February 10, 2022
Larger than life, beautiful soul, phenomenal woman 👑
Hilarious & unfiltered
Enjoyed her interview on #PodcastAndChill laughed throughout as one did watching #TrendingSA "titiitii" "unqanqa" "mhomho" Easily a Fav ❤️
Rest In Heavenly Peace Kuli Roberts🌹#RIPKuliRoberts 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iaZYTkVTq8
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.