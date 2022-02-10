Sihle Ndaba dishes the deets on playing a drug addict on 'Scandal!'

Scandal! star Sihle Ndaba has opened up about the challenges of playing a drug addict on the show.

The actress has won over the hearts of Mzansi with her role as Duduzile Kubeka, a member of the business-orientated Kubeka family who finds herself addicted to medication.

Sinhle said she was intent on telling Duduzile's story as honestly and sensitively as possible.

“With every single character I just struggle with telling the story as honestly and as truthfully as possible because, at the end of the day, someone is going through what the character is going through.”

Sihle said paying the role of Duduzile made her grow compassion and perspective for people who work in the corporate world and suffer from addiction.

“It made me look at people in the corporate world so differently, because these are high-functioning beings who are constantly being put in high-stakes situations where they need to make decisions and still be parents, brothers and sisters.”