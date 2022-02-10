Kuli Roberts has died
Actress and TV personality Kuli Roberts has died, several close friend of the star told TshisaLIVE.
The star passed away on Wednesday evening.
A close friend said she spoke to the star on Wednesday and she seemed “drowsy”. She apparently died at home.
Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been revealed.
A final tweet on her social media pages, posted at around 7pm on Wednesday read: “Love you, Des. All the best!”
Kuli won over SA hearts in a career spanning several decades. She is best known for co-presenting What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza and TrendingSA.
She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.
She was a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.
She made headlines last year after the African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi claimed the media personality had joined ATM as a councillor and was running for candidacy for ward 65 in Tshwane.
It later said she had stepped down due to “confidential circumstances”.
Tributes to the star have poured in on social media:
Rest Fabulously, Crazy Girl. Wow. Never thought I'd be posting this. Farewell Kuli Roberts 💔 pic.twitter.com/vwP6J9KIon— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) February 10, 2022
I am numb, speechless and heartbroken. Thank you for your love, talent, wit, playfulness and being. Rest Easy my Queen @kuliroberts— Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) February 10, 2022
16 December 1982- 10 February 2022. Good Night Nomakula #RIPKuliRoberts https://t.co/RYadQTvNPQ
Yhoo Kuli Roberts 💔💔😭. I loved her because of her laugh on 180 with Bob Mabena— 🟣 Lloyd (@Lloyd_Itu) February 10, 2022
Devastated to learn that Kuli Roberts is no more. I can't believe this.— Tinashe Venge (@tnvenge) February 10, 2022
I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing her a number of times and she was always such a vibrant and loving personality.
May she Rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/agTfMB19Iq
You've run your race faithful ...— The Czarina of the South 🇿🇦 (@_esther_smith) February 10, 2022
Rest now Kuli Roberts 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/tcsb1Htewh
