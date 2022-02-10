Leisure

Kuli Roberts has died

By joy Mphande - 10 February 2022
Kuli Roberts died on Wednesday evening.
Kuli Roberts died on Wednesday evening.
Image: Instagram/ Kuli Roberts

Actress and TV personality Kuli Roberts has died, several close friend of the star told TshisaLIVE.

The star passed away on Wednesday evening. 

A close friend said she spoke to the star on Wednesday and she seemed “drowsy”. She apparently died at home.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been revealed.

A final tweet on her social media pages, posted at around 7pm on Wednesday read: “Love you, Des. All the best!”

Kuli won over SA hearts in a career spanning several decades. She is best known for co-presenting What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza and TrendingSA.

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.

She was a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

She made headlines last year after the African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi claimed the media personality had joined ATM as a councillor and was running for candidacy for ward 65 in Tshwane.

It later said she had stepped down due to “confidential circumstances”. 

Tributes to the star have poured in on social media:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Why is Nelson Mandela Bay’s water so brown?
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...

Most Read