Actress and TV personality Kuli Roberts has died, several close friend of the star told TshisaLIVE.

The star passed away on Wednesday evening.

A close friend said she spoke to the star on Wednesday and she seemed “drowsy”. She apparently died at home.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been revealed.

A final tweet on her social media pages, posted at around 7pm on Wednesday read: “Love you, Des. All the best!”

Kuli won over SA hearts in a career spanning several decades. She is best known for co-presenting What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza and TrendingSA.

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.

She was a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

She made headlines last year after the African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi claimed the media personality had joined ATM as a councillor and was running for candidacy for ward 65 in Tshwane.

It later said she had stepped down due to “confidential circumstances”.

Tributes to the star have poured in on social media: