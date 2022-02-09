Connie Ferguson ‘triggered’ by viral video of ‘prophet’ claiming she has cancer

This is after Aaron Xhali posted a video delivering a message to the actress, warning her about what is supposedly happening to her.

In the clip he can be heard mentioning Connie’s name and said she had developing cancer in her body.

Connie's eldest daughter Lesedi was left fuming by the clip and accused the man of the cloth of using their family name for clout. Without mincing her words she said if the prophet was a true messenger of God, like he claimed, he would not have used Twitter to deliver the message.

“Ohhh we pay attention to God, alright, and for a 'man of God' you have very malicious intentions by using my family as clickbait. If your heart is as pure as what your calling requires you to be, you'd have found any other way to deliver whatever message directly.

“Salacious at best. I don't care that we're public figures, have some kind of basic decency and decorum. We have a lot to move forward from as is.”