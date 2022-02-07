WATCH | Three top quotes from Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s MacG interview

Controversial podcaster MacG sat down with former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and there was never going to be a dull moment with Mr “That thing”.

Hlaudi appeared on Podcast and Chill to discuss being homeless, the SABC, Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma.

The former SABC COO is famed for his quotes that some find funny and has been referred to as Mr 90% after his decision to instruct all public radio stations to play 90% local music.

His request was met with backlash, but Hlaudi is adamant another channel took his idea and ran with it.

Here are three quotes from the interview that tweeps went crazy over:

“If you want matric. I am matric myself ... If you want degree ... I am degree myself”

MacG asked his guest how he managed to be employed as the COO for the national broadcaster when he didn't have the necessary qualifications. He said he was able to do everything “without that piece of paper”.