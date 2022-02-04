Leisure

Gqeberha to welcome Sotho sensation who sings in Afrikaans

Popular Vereenigning singer continues to break boundaries with his multiracial band

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 04 February 2022

Even 28 years into democracy, it is not every  day one comes across a black Sotho-speaking Afrikaans-singing sensation.

But Vereeniging singer Refentse Morake, 24, has continued to break boundaries as his career in Afrikaans music soars...

