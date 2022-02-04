Gqeberha to welcome Sotho sensation who sings in Afrikaans
Popular Vereenigning singer continues to break boundaries with his multiracial band
Even 28 years into democracy, it is not every day one comes across a black Sotho-speaking Afrikaans-singing sensation.
But Vereeniging singer Refentse Morake, 24, has continued to break boundaries as his career in Afrikaans music soars...
