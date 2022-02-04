Gqeberha to welcome Sotho sensation who sings in Afrikaans

Popular Vereenigning singer continues to break boundaries with his multiracial band

By Zamandulo Malonde -

Even 28 years into democracy, it is not every day one comes across a black Sotho-speaking Afrikaans-singing sensation.



But Vereeniging singer Refentse Morake, 24, has continued to break boundaries as his career in Afrikaans music soars...