Zikhona Sodlaka talks playing Mandisa and having SA love or hate her guts

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka's character on The Wife has taken the viewers on an emotional roller coaster ride especially her last rodeo when she burnt money meant to save Zandile from prison.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the actress said she was caught off guard by the amount of love and appreciation she has been getting. She said it was an honour to play the wildfire and ball of energy that is Mandisa.

“You can only imagine it caught me by surprise but I love being part of the SA population. I love belonging to this country, and for this country to say yes to me and to see them so invested in the story it means they really do see themselves in it. It makes me a proudly SA true story.”

Zikhona said award-winning author Dudu Busani- Dube, whose books inspired the series, and the screen play writer did an incredible job.

The question on many people's lips is how does she pull off the Mandisa from the book and deliver what some have said is exactly what they imagined the character to be like.

“Most of it is in the material and how I understand the story to be. When we were introduced to her by the books, she was this woman that no-one truly understood why she is how she is. I just have this opportunity of unpacking one of the most wildest characters that SA has known and loved and I have no choice but to run with her because of who she is. She is nothing less of what you know her to be. I think I have to do justice to all the women that Mandisa represents.”