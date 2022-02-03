'The music got me here' — Cassper says he owes everything he has to music

Cassper has diversified his portfolio and he is now more than a rapper.

He is an entrepreneur who has ventured into the world of kicks and drinks and, more recently, celebrity boxing matches.

He entered into a collaboration and launched two pairs of sneakers with Mzansi footwear company Drip Footwear. He also introduced another business venture.

“I would like to introduce to you Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here’s a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit, This is all we gonna be drinking. Luxury,” Cassper said when making the announcement.

Though it might seem as if though Cassper has a handle on things he opened up on Twitter that being an entrepreneur takes patience, which he struggles with.

“Starting a business isn't easy, running it is even worse. Entrepreneurship is not for the impatient and I'm one impatient mother f****r. So, I'm always boiling, but I make it work. This week is a big week, gwa nyewa.”