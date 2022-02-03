Leisure

'Stop using my name for relevance' — Ntsiki Mazwai slams MacG's podcast

By Joy Mphande - 03 February 2022
Ntsiki Mazwai sets the record straight on using her name for clout.
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has seemingly responded to MacG's claims that she demanded R70,000 to appear on his podcast.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said he extended an invitation to Ntsiki to speak on Ari Lennox's Twitter rant calling Africans “peasants”.

He said Ntsiki responded with a demand of R70k if they wanted her to make an appearance.

Ntsiki responded to the Twitter posts saying: “Guys pls don't bother me about what gossip mongers say about me ... I don't really care.

“This thing is simple ... If I don't want to be accessible to you, I don't want to ... and I will creates hoops for you to jump through.”

She accused the podcast hosts of wanting to “sanitise” their “tarnished” brand by having her on the show.

“No-one will try to use my brand to sanitise their platforms...”

See the rest of her tweets below:

Ari Lennox took to Twitter last month to express her dissatisfaction with MacG's interview and in her clapback seemingly called SA tweeps (who tweeted in MacG's defence) peasants.

“I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to j*** off to my music thank you! Good morning.”

Ntsiki responded to her Twitter post, saying though she shared the sentiments about MacG's distasteful question, the word "peasants" as a reference to Africans was uncalled for.

“Ari Lennox calling us peasants does not take away from the fact that MacG violated her and abused his power ... MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women," she wrote. 

