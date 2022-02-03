Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg

Pearl Thusi and twelep Michael 'Mr Smeg' Bucwa might just celebrate Valentine's day together.

The pair seemingly hit it off so well on their #NationalLunch date that took place last Saturday that date number two could be on the cards for them.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Smeg tweeted that the second date was confirmed with the star.

In his mentions his followers clapped for him.

“So happy for y'all. I sense a genuine friendship brewing, @PearlThusi looked like she genuinely enjoyed your company, and vice versa. All the best.”