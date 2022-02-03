Connie Ferguson talks about how exercise helps keep depression at bay
Veteran actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has been off antidepressants for years and believes it's all thanks to regular exercise.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday she shared a snap of herself in gym gear and shared the positive impact exercise has had on her mental health.
The benefits of being committed to exercise, she revealed, helped keep her depression at bay.
“Exercise is good for so many different reasons, but the reason I commit even when I don’t feel like it, is because of its effect on my mental health! It’s been years that I’ve been off antidepressants, and even in the most challenging times, I managed to stay off. Wake up, PRAY, exercise and go about your day.”
The media mogul and Ferguson Films co-founder has always taken her physical fitness very seriously.
Her post was filled with comments from followers thanking her for being their fitness inspiration.
“Worked out every day this week after a long time. Every time I wanted to quit, I thought about you and couldn’t let myself stop. Just cause I saw you in my mind saying: “YOU DO NOT STOP NOW! keep going!”
She urged her followers to continue with the skipping rope challenge she was asked to participate in by author Jackie Phamotse.
“So @jackie_phamotse suggested we do a skipping challenge to kick off the year and I thought why not? So to challenge myself as well, I tried skipping to a beat that forces me to go double times! Needless to say, I had a comedy show for one,” she posted.
