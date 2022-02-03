AKA makes it clear he ain't giving anybody a free ride in the music industry

It seems Twitter trigger-finger AKA is back on the TL and he's made it clear that he's not here to plug anybody when it comes to the music industry because folks don't understand that “the rap game is not for everybody”.

Taking to Twitter recently, the rapper gave his followers the 411 on how many hurdles he had to jump to be in the same room as established rappers and why he won't carry “random” upcoming artists because they ought to pay their dues as well.

“Y'all think this game is for everybody. Newsflash. 90% of everybody’s music is (trash). I had to exchange many numbers before we could even get the chance to be in the same studio as Khuli or KO or Linda ... you think you gone just text me and I’m just gonna put you on my back? You dreaming.”